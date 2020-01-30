Low-level marijuana enforcement goes up in smoke as Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson approves decriminalization effort

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the swipe of a pen, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson took a major step in decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses on Wednesday.
The newly approved ordinance eliminates fines or jail time for anyone possessing under 200 grams of marijuana.
Also, those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession would not be required to report it on an employment application, and the charge would not appear on their criminal record.
Marijuana can still be confiscated, and those pulled over within the city limits could still face charges for driving under the influence.
While the city can’t fully legalize marijuana, city officials feel the new ordinance will level the playing field when it comes to drug enforcement.
"We believe there is a lot of race disparities. African Americans are 5 to 7 times more likely to get a charge for marijuana possession than their white counterparts,” Cleveland City Councilman Blaine A. Griffin, a proponent of the decriminalization effort, said.
The council also signed off on the ordinance earlier this week.
