Miami University taking precautions after possible cases of coronavirus reported

OXFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of students at Miami University in Oxford are taking precautions to protect themselves, after two possible coronavirus cases were reported at the school in southern Ohio.
Our 19 News crew witnessed several students walking around campus with face masks on.
But many told us they weren’t too worried yet.
“For myself? Not necessarily. I don’t know if I’m that well-informed,” said Betty Richardson, a Miami student from Westchester, Ohio. “I have been washing my hands and using hand sanitizer.”
“I tend to be proactive, take good care of myself. I’m thinking I might be the last person to get sick, if at all,” said Andy Dirr, a student from Germany.
This all comes after two international students were put in isolation at their off-campus residences. They're now awaiting test results for the deadly virus.
One of them, a male, visited the school’s health center with mild symptoms. Because he recently traveled to China, he and the person he traveled with were tested.
Results could be available within 48 hours of the initial testing, but officials said it could take up to a week.
Miami University posted an update on the situation late Wednesday afternoon.
The school has put the following policies in place:
- Deployed additional hand-sanitizing stations at all food and beverage locations, Armstrong Student Center, dining commons, Starbucks, The Marcum hotel, all markets, Brick & Ivy, 1809, and Campus Services Center
- Contacted all students (graduate and undergraduate) who have traveled to affected areas
- Canceled University-funded travel to China (faculty exceptions may be granted by the Provost’s Office)
- Reviewed cleaning protocols with Department of Health standards and increased cleaning of common areas, door knobs, light switches, and other high-touch areas
- Butler County Health District confirmed CDC guidelines for screenings with Miami’s Student Health Professionals
- On-going education is being provided regarding preventative health practices
