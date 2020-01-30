Murdered man found shot multiple times inside a car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died after being shot multiple times inside a vehicle, according to Akron police.
Officers said the victim was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Winton Avenue in West Akron.
Witnesses told police the unknown suspect fired shots into the car and then left the area.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Akron police asked anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490.
