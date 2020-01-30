Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $204.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.54 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.
The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.
Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $10.85 per share.
Parker-Hannifin shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.
