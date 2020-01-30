Protect your family from TV tip-overs before the Big Game this Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It's a popular time of the year to buy a TV as we get closer to the "big game."
But sadly, in the time it takes to watch the game, eight children will be rushed to the emergency room.
Every 43 minutes on average, a child is treated at an emergency room because of falling furniture or TVs.
It’s a cause that hits home for recent Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia Eagles player Brian Dawkins.
Dawkins spoke to our 19 News anchors on Sunny Side about a terrifying moment years ago, when his daughter was just 4 years old.
“We had a TV, a heavy TV that was a VCR and TV mixture right,” Dawkins said.
“So what my smart daughter did is she began to pull the drawers out one by one, so she can climb up to get to the top,” he said.
Then Dawkins said, he and his wife heard a crash.
“So we walked in, and I see that the dresser had fallen on my daughter. But the saving grace was it wasn't close enough so it didn't fall completely on her. The TV hit her on her head and it fell on the other side of the bed,” he said.
Luckily, his daughter was OK.
But sadly, that's not always the case.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports since 2000, 459 children under 18 years old have died from tip-over incidents with TVs or furniture.
More than 12,000 children have been injured and treated at emergency rooms because of tip-over incidents each year from 2016 until 2018.
And two out of three furniture tip-over deaths involve toddlers.
“You get that new television home, the bigger the better right? But make sure you position it correctly. If you're going to put it on the wall, which so many of us do, get it installed professionally, because we've seen that not work out so well when you don't,” said CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco.
Dawkins doesn't want to see what happened to his daughter happen to anyone else.
“So had that bed not been there—we're truly having a different conversation about the end of the story,” he said.
It's important to protect your family.
The CPSC recommends if you do put a new TV screen on top of furniture, make sure it's low to the ground and anchor it to the wall.
And never leave items like toys or remotes on top, because children might be tempted to climb up to get them.
You can learn more about how to secure your furniture and the AnchorIt campaign here.
