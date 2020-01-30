Puerto Rico quake victims who fled to Cleveland get helping hand from community group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Spanish-American Committee is looking to assist victims of several earthquakes that have hit Puerto Rico over the past few weeks.
On Wednesday, the group met for an emergency meeting to help the more than 160 individuals and families who have landed in Cleveland since Jan. 10.
At the meeting, local leaders, entrepreneurs and organizers offered help and resources to the new families who have no place to live.
The organization now needs help from the public to further assist these families and help deal with the trauma of transition from the islands to the States.
