Sentencing for drunken driver who struck a tow truck operator, causing him to lose part of his leg

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of being three times over the legal limit when he crashed into a tow truck operator will be sentenced Thursday.
On Nov. 7, 2019, Roy Hollingsworth, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and drug possession.
Hollingsworth was driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone on March 18, 2019 when he struck the tow truck at Lorain Road and West 204th Street in Fairview Park.
The impact caused the truck to fall on top of driver Ronald Urbansky who was towing a vehicle that was impounded after a traffic stop.
Officers said both the tow truck and the cruiser had their emergency lights on.
Urbansky survived, but lost his leg below the knee.
Urbansky works for Patton’s Five Star Towing.
“This defendant’s selfish decisions nearly took the life of a man who was simply trying to do his job. He will be held accountable for his reckless actions," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
