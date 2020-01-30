Sex offender accused of abusing corpse arrested in Garfield Heights by US Marshals

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A convicted sex offender, who is wanted in Alabama for abusing a corpse, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday night in Garfield Heights.
Frederick Hampton, 50, was wanted in connection with the actions taken after the death of Paighton Houston, 29. Houston’s body was found Jan. 3, wrapped in sheets and buried in a shallow grave behind a Birmingham, Ala. house, which belongs to Hampton’s relative.
Hampton was arrested at the home of a family member in the 13600 block of Eastwood Avenue in Garfield Heights. Marshals had to force their way into the home to make the arrest.
Hampton will remain in local custody until he can be extradited back to Alabama.
Additionally, Hampton is under investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service for possible federal violations.
“Quick action by law enforcement in Alabama and Ohio led to the capture of this fugitive who was very clearly on the run from authorities. A person with little regard for life is off the streets and both communities are safer this evening,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
