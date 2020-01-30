Stray dog found with gunshot wounds to neck; Tuscarawas County Dog Pound looking for shooter (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stray dog picked up in Tuscarawas County is recovering from two gunshot wounds.
The dog, now named Connor, was found Monday night along Irish Run Road with a gunshot wound to his neck and a bullet graze near his face, which caused swelling and an infection.
**Warning: Viewers may find this photo disturbing**
The search for the person responsible for shooting the dog, who was described as well-behaved and intelligent, is now underway.
A veterinarian in the area is treating Connor with topical scrub, ointment, and antibiotic pills. The dog will also be treated for worms and fleas.
The Tuscarawas County Dog Pound is asking anybody with information about the dog, his owner, or the shooting to call the warden’s office at 330-339-2616.
Donations are being accepted to help with the veterinarian’s bill.
