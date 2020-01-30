Summit County woman pleads guilty in dog attack on grocery store worker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of using her dogs to attack a grocery store worker has pleaded guilty.
Jennifer Clark pleaded guilty Wednesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas to the charges of robbery and child endangering.
Clark also agreed to cooperate with investigators.
Clark and her mom Linda Snow were arrested after the attack on Aug. 16, 2019 at the Acme on East Avenue in Akron.
According to Akron police, a store worker tried to prevent Snow and Clark from shoplifting.
When the women got to the parking lot, officers said they opened their car door, releasing two pit bull-mix dogs.
The grocery store employee was bitten in the groin and suffered serious injuries.
Clark’s sentencing date is tentatively scheduled for March 25.
Snow is still scheduled to go on trial; however, the date has not been set.
Snow is charged with aggravated robbery and child endangering.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.