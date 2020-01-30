Suspected gunman captured in Euclid after robbery spree in Lake County

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman accused of robbing at least four businesses in Lake County over the last two weeks was captured Wednesday night in Euclid.
The joint investigation involved law enforcement agencies from Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake county.
The most recent robbery took place last Tuesday at the Dollar General on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.
Police suspect the man also robbed a Marathon in Perry, a BP in Parkman and a Dollar General in Chardon.
During the Marathon stick-up, the clerk told police the man walked in, put a gun to a female customer’s head and pushed her down on the counter. He then demanded all the cash from the register.
Authorities will offer updates on the high-profile arrest this week.
