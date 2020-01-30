Xavier faces tough test vs No. 10 Seton Hall

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of Seton Hall's scoring this season and 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season.