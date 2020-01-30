10 years in prison for Cleveland man who carjacked 2 Lyft drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced to ten years in prison for carjacking two Lyft drivers.
Both attacks happened on Jan. 22, 2019.
Devon Dale requested a ride through the Lyft app to pick him up near Woodland Avenue and Morris Black Place in Cleveland.
When the 51-year-old driver arrived, Dale and an accomplice approached him, pointed a gun at him and forced him to get out of the vehicle.
Once the driver was out of the vehicle, one of them pushed him to the ground and Dale and his accomplice drove off in his truck.
About 90 minutes later, Dale requested a second ride through the Lyft app.
This time Dale had the driver pick him up in Lakewood.
When the 31-year-old driver arrived, Dale and two accomplices got into his SUV.
After arriving at the drop-off location, a dog park on Valley Parkway, one of the men pointed a gun at the driver and demanded his belongings, before stealing his SUV.
Dale was arrested on Feb. 6, 2019 in Strongsville for a separate stolen vehicle and cellphone records connected him to the two Lyft carjackings.
Dale was convicted of aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.
