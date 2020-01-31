Agreement met to remove initiatives to reduce Cleveland City Council size and salaries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clergy Coalition and community-led organization Clevelanders First announced an agreement on Friday, Jan. 31 to pull issues from the Primary ballot on March 17.
According to CCC, an agreement has been reached resulting in the withdraw of the following initiatives:
- Reduction in the number of Cleveland City Council members (17-9)
- Reduction of Cleveland City Council member salaries ($83,000 - $58,000)
According to their website, the Cleveland Clergy Coalition acts as a representation for most of the African-American Clergy organizations in the Greater Cleveland area.
The group is led by Executive Director Pastor Aaron Phillips.
We expect more announcements to be made in the near future, return to 19 News for more updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.