Cavs get sloppy, Raptors get win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One step forward, two steps back. That’s been the season for the Cavaliers, who started the week with a win in Detroit, and have since lost two straight, including Thursday’s 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The Cavs turned the ball over 21 times, and were playing catch up throughout.
Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each threw down 23 points, while Serge Ibaka led all scorers with 26 for Toronto.
The Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
