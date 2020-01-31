Cleveland police officer injured when hit-skip driver rammed into 2 cruisers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the male who crashed into two cruisers before driving away in the early morning hours of Friday, injuring an officer in the process.
Police said a male behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Maxima parked in the westbound lane of Payne Avenue at East 13th Street around 4 a.m. appeared to be unconscious.
Officers said there appeared to be vomit in the street by the drivers side of the the car.
When officers attempted to wake the driver to check on him, he woke up, put the car in gear, drove into the two Ford Taurus cruisers, and headed east on Chester Avenue, according to the report.
Police are still searching for the car and the driver, according to Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said one of the four officers at the scene was injured when his head hit the window.
That officer was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center and released, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
