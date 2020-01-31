Columbus Police fatally shoot armed 15-year-old during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed by Columbus Police during a robbery attempt at a CVS on Thursday.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on East Broad Street.
According to police, responding officers confronted the armed teen, and shots rang out.
At least two officers opened fire at the suspect.
The teen was taken to Grant Hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.
