Community turns on to support Chiefs Travis Kelce in Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been few players embraced in a community like Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who uses every opportunity to support his hometown of Cleveland Heights.
He choked up during his Heights High School Hall of Fame speech in 2018 when explaining during player introductions he doesn’t mention his alma mater, University of Cincinnati.
“I say, ‘I’m Travis Kelce from Cleveland Heights, Ohio,’” wiping away tears.
The feeling is mutual, says his longtime friend and mentor, Alex Quintana of Quintana’s Barber & Day Spa. "We try to make him as proud of us as we are of you.”
Quintana starting cutting Travis’ hair and the high school quarterback started hanging out at the South Taylor barber shop, Quintana helping keep him focused on his studies.
Quintana orchestrated an effort for the city to purchase one thousand red light bulbs to turn porchEast red for the Kansas City Chiefs and a red light illuminates the clock tower at the high school.
"I promise you, everything I do out there, you see me dancing in the end zone, that's Cleveland Heights,” Kelce says.
Quintana is in Miami for the Super Bowl and will try to bring home a victory like he did two years ago when he traveled to Minneapolis to watch Travis’ brother Jason win a Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.