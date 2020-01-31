Criminals caught on camera vandalizing 30 cars at auto shop on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vandals trashed a local auto shop overnight, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage, without stealing a thing.
When employees at the West Side auto shop came into work Thursday morning, they couldn’t believe their eyes. They found dozens of cars with the windows busted out, some were keyed, and others looked like they were shot with a BB gun. It was all caught on video, but the shop staff still has no idea who the vandals are.
"I mean they keyed this car, the back of this truck, they dented it in parts,” the shop’s manager, Caudill Potter, pointed out.
Potter feels like his shop got hit by a wrecking ball. He’s the manager at Pristine Auto Detail and Sales on West 130th just north of I-71.
“This is pretty petty, and childish,” Potter said. “You’re taking from people’s livelihood. This is a small, family-owned business. This ain’t a million-dollar company. You guys are taking from people for no apparent reason.”
Now, 30 of his cars he had just brought in to sell are no longer in pristine condition. Two men were caught on the shop’s surveillance cameras Wednesday, wreaking havoc on every car they could. They were both wearing masks.
“There was two men,” Potter said. “They had hoodies on, they were just running around trashing everything, I’m just like, why?”
Potter says it will cost more than $20,000 to repair all of the damaged cars. He says this is their busiest time of the year so they had more cars on the lot than usual.
“Oh furious,” Potter said of how he was feeling. “I mean, wouldn’t you be? This is our livelihood. This is our main season and it got pushed back. We work hard for our customers and it’s just a big setback.”
The auto shop is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest.
