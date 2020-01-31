Driver seriously injures jaywalking student near Valley Forge; Parma Heights police plan to issue citations for illegal crossings

By John Deike | January 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:56 PM

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorist struck two Valley Forge students, seriously injuring one, as the pair jaywalked just after leaving school earlier this week.

The students will recover, but in the wake of the collision, Parma Heights police learned jaywalking is a persistent problem near the high school.

In response, officers will begin to cite students who illegally cross the street, and they urged parents to warn their kids as well.

“Parents, please talk to your high school student about crossing where and when they should legally. No parent wants to get the call that their child was injured walking home from school!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

