Friday is the last day for owners to register their dog in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pet owners have until Jan. 31 to register for a license for their dog.
State law requires all owners of a dog in Ohio to renew their dog license annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.
Registering a dog after Jan. 31 requires a late fee equal to the cost of the license.
A license attached to the dog’s collar help animal warden officers identify and locate a rightful owner.
Any dog found wandering without a registration license can be impounded, sold, or euthanized, according to Ohio law.
Check with your local county officers to determine who to register with.
