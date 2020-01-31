Friday is the last day for owners to register their dog in Ohio

By Chris Anderson | January 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 3:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pet owners have until Jan. 31 to register for a license for their dog.

State law requires all owners of a dog in Ohio to renew their dog license annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.

Registering a dog after Jan. 31 requires a late fee equal to the cost of the license.

A license attached to the dog’s collar help animal warden officers identify and locate a rightful owner.

Any dog found wandering without a registration license can be impounded, sold, or euthanized, according to Ohio law.

Check with your local county officers to determine who to register with.

