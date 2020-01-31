Gov. DeWine issues execution reprieves for 3 convicted killers on Ohio death row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an execution reprieve for three convicted killers on death row.
- Gregory Lott was convicted in a July 1986 murder in East Cleveland. He was scheduled to be executed on March 21, but it has now been delayed to May 27, 2021.
- John Stumpf was convicted in a 1984 murder in New Concord. He was scheduled to be executed on April 16, but it is now delayed to Sept. 15, 2021.
- Warren Henness was convicted in a 1992 Columbus-area murder. He was scheduled to be executed on May 14, but it is now delayed to Jan. 12, 2022.
The reprieves announced on Friday come as Ohio continues to have difficulty with pharmaceutical problems supplying lethal drugs to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
