Cleveland man rescued from 4th floor window when fire engulfs his apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland resident hanging from a 4th floor window had to be rescued when Cleveland firefighters responded to a heavy fire Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen pouring out of a 4th floor apartment building on Lake Avenue when Cleveland firefighters arrived.
Firefighters responding to the call at 10903 Lake Avenue immediately began stretching hoses and searching for victims.
Cleveland Chief of Fire Angelo Calvillo called the the blaze a “challenging fire.”
The building was a four story, 26 apartment building.
Chief Calvillo told 19 News that except for the one resident who needed a ladder to escape the rest of the tenants were able to escape safely.
Calvillo said a fourth floor fire wall kept the fire from spreading.
Structural damage was limited to the apartment where the fire began according to Chief Calvillo, he called the apartemnt, “charred.”
This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
