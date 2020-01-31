Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins is a big thing in Columbus, Ohio, and the NHL is taking note. The colorful rookie goaltender from Latvia has been terrific since stepping in for injured starter Joonas Korpisalo on Dec. 31. Since then, he is 9-2-0 with three shutouts. And in a modern NHL where players don't want to show up the team, Merzlikins says what he thinks, grooves on the energy of the fans and shows off when he feels like it. He helped the Blue Jackets move into a playoff position at the All-Star break.