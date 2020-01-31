January in Cleveland: 22 cloudy days, 9 partly cloudy (that’s all the days)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - January wasn’t terribly cold, but it was very cloudy.
It has been completely overcast since Thursday, Jan. 23.
The last time Cleveland was even partly cloudy was on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
January included 21 cloudy days, nine partly cloudy days and zero clear days.
Based on First Alert Doppler satellite imagery, Jan. 31 will end up being cloudy as well, bringing that total to 22.
This isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of the year.
November, December and January are our cloudiest months in Northeast Ohio.
Why is it so cloudy this time of the year?
All you have to do is look north to Lake Erie.
November, December, and January are prime lake effect months.
Persistent lake effect cloud cover is a hallmark of living in the Great Lakes.
In addition to this, Cleveland has been stuck in a very stagnant weather pattern over the last week.
There haven’t been any fronts move through in quite some time.
That will change on Sunday, as the next warm front moves in.
With February beginning this weekend, will a fresh, new month bring us any sunshine?
Perhaps a little, yes.
We may see a few peeks of sun on Saturday morning, but you'll have to be up pretty early in the day.
We'll wake up on Sunday morning to overcast conditions.
Clouds will slowly part on Sunday afternoon.
Clouds will thicken back up by Monday afternoon.
