Larder: A Curated Delicatessen walks you through the process of pickling your favorite vegetables

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Want to savor the flavor of any season to tap into any time of the year? Try a quick pickle recipe to preserve peak produce. It’s easier than you think.
We’re fermenting with Jeremy Umansky from Larder: A Curated Delicatessen.
He says you can actually quickly or simply pickle almost anything.
This time of year, we’re limited on local vegetables, but he brought some beautiful daikon radishes from Ohio City Farm and watermelon radishes from the Oberlin Food Hub.
After you pickle them you can put this on a salad, a rice bowl; you name it.
Rinse your vegetables, and make sure you have clean hands. And make sure containers you're going to put the pickles in have been washed.
Use a fine grain salt because it dissolves in the water.
The other thing that's important to have is a kitchen scale.
Cut up your vegetables into pieces that will fit into a mason jar, place them inside and add water until it covers the vegetables.
Add some whole, peeled garlic cloves.
You can also add other spices or fresh herbs at this time.
Use your kitchen scale to weigh it out.
Be sure to tare the scale, to take into consideration the weight of the jar itself.
Multiply the weight of the ingredient by 3%, and that's how much salt, by weight, you want to add.
Secure the lid and give it a good shake for about 30 seconds.
Place the jar on your kitchen counter or in your pantry, somewhere at ambient temperature.
Before you do, loosen the jar a little bit and turn it finger tight.
And in 7 to 10 days you’ll have beautiful pickles!
