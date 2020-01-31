Law enforcement officials point to cooperation among departments after arrest of man accused of Lake County crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials from the Lake and Geauga county sheriff’s offices, and Willoughby and Euclid police, credit cooperation among the departments for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
David Johnson was arrested in Euclid, and police believe he is responsible for at least seven armed robberies in the last month in Lake and Geauga counties.
“All the detectives and officers working these cases together, they knew how quickly we needed to apprehend Mr. Johnson as each of the cases became more violent,” Willoughby Lt. Detective Jim Schultz said.
Surveillance pictures showed a man police say is Johnson pointing a gun at the head of customers and clerks during the robberies, and police say he grabbed and pushed people, using them as hostages, until he got the cash out of the registers.
“As we watched the videos he started to get more and more aggressive, and that’s what we were afraid of,” said Chief Deputy Scott Hildenbrand, of the Geauga County Sheriff’s office.
Police recovered the gun, mask and gloves they say Johnson used during the robberies, they were found in a stolen car that police say he used during the rash of crimes.
Also recovered were the clothes police say Johnson wore during the robberies which matched those seen in the surveillance photos.
Johnson was just recently paroled after serving 10 years after being convicted of killing a man during an armed robbery attempt.
