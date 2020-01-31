LeBron James gets ‘mamba’ tattoo honoring friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James joins team members during NBA basketball training outdoors in El Segundo, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The Lakers held their second practice Thursday, while they continue to grieve for former player Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Source: Damian Dovarganes)
By Chris Anderson | January 31, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will return to the basketball court for the team’s first game since the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Ahead of Friday’s game, a new tattoo honoring Bryant, also known as the "Black Mamba,” was spotted during practice on James’ left thigh.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprints during NBA basketball training outdoors in El Segundo, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The Lakers held their second practice Thursday, while they continue to grieve for former player Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The tattoo appears to be of a snake with the words “Mamba 4 Life.”

According to TMZ, the tattoo was completed by artist Vanessa Aurelia, who also inked James’ teammate Anthony Davis with an image honoring Bryant.

James posted on Instagram days after the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people on board a helicopter when it crashed on Jan. 26.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother," James wrote on social media.

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

The day before Bryant’s tragic death, James passed him for No. 3 overall on the NBA scoring list.

