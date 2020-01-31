LeBron James gets ‘mamba’ tattoo honoring friend and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will return to the basketball court for the team’s first game since the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.
Ahead of Friday’s game, a new tattoo honoring Bryant, also known as the "Black Mamba,” was spotted during practice on James’ left thigh.
The tattoo appears to be of a snake with the words “Mamba 4 Life.”
According to TMZ, the tattoo was completed by artist Vanessa Aurelia, who also inked James’ teammate Anthony Davis with an image honoring Bryant.
James posted on Instagram days after the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people on board a helicopter when it crashed on Jan. 26.
“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother," James wrote on social media.
The day before Bryant’s tragic death, James passed him for No. 3 overall on the NBA scoring list.
