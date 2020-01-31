UPDATE: Man infected with coronavirus was not contagious during recent trip to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the United States was documented in Illinois, and there is a connection to Cleveland.
A 61-year-old woman, who contracted the coronavirus during a recent trip to Wuhan, China, transmitted it to her husband, according to CBS Chicago.
The city of Cleveland confirmed to 19 News that the husband traveled to Cleveland for one day on Jan. 14, but he did not show coronavirus-like symptoms during his time in the city.
He also was not contagious when visiting here:
However, the husband did start showing symptoms this past Tuesday.
The couple is being treated at a Chicago-area hospital.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been taking extra precautions, such as increased surface sanitizing and following CDC guidelines, according to the city of Cleveland.
There are no known cases of the coronavirus in Ohio; however, two Miami University students--who recently traveled to China--are waiting on test results to see if they’re infected.
On Thursday afternoon, the World Health Organization declared the epidemic an international public health emergency.
The number of cases of the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has shot up by 30% in just a day to more than 7,700 on the country’s mainland. Elsewhere, more than 100 people have been infected in 20 countries or territories across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, according to the Associated Press.
