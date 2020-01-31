NE Ohio well-represented in Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our Cleveland Browns have never made it to the Super Bowl, but Northeast Ohio is always well-represented, and this year, four players from area high schools will be battling on football’s biggest stage.
Travis Kelce is the best known, of course. The former Cleveland Heights star, and 5-time Pro Bowler, is one of Patrick Mahomes’ top targets, and two years after his brother Jason won a ring with the Eagles, Kelce has a shot with the Chiefs.
He’s one of three Cleveland-area stars on the team. Frank Clark, the Glenville grad, has become of the top defensive ends in the NFL. He has a five-year, $105 million deal to prove it, and his eight sacks during the regular season, and four more in the playoffs, are a big reason why the Chiefs are in Miami this weekend.
Anthony Hitchens is a key part of the Kansas City defense as well. The Lorain native and former Clearview star led the team in tackles.
But they’ll have their hands full with another Northeast Ohio native.
Kyle Juszczyk is maybe the most versatile fullback in football. The Medina native, and Cloverleaf grad, is a jack of all trades. Block. Run. Catch. He does it all in the 49′ers offense.
Which brings me to one of the men he’ll be blocking for.
Raheem Mostert. By now you’ve been reminded that he was a member of the Browns in 2015. As a kick returner, for the final three games of the season. He bounced around on a couple more teams before finding a home in San Francisco, and in these playoffs, he has exploded, racking up 278 yards in two games. The Ohio connection? Well, he still lives in Westlake.
Sunday night, at least two of these guys will be celebrating. And their communities in Northeast Ohio will be celebrating as well.
