On Thursday, January 30th, PIRHL, LLC was informed that an employee based in Chicago may have contracted 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov). At this time, we are working with the Chicago Department of Public Health, Cook County Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Health and Cleveland Department of Public Health to take necessary precautions and provide information requested by them and the CDC. This employee is based in Chicago and visited the Cleveland office on January 14th. According to the Ohio Department of Health, this individual was not symptomatic and is not considered a risk to anyone he came in contact with during his time in Cleveland.

STATEMENT BY PIRHL, LLC