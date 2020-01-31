Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy with afternoon flurries/light snow in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The depressing weather pattern continues today. Cloudy sky with light wind. Not much of a temperature rise. I have us in the middle to upper 30′s this afternoon. There is weak disturbance that tracks in this afternoon from the south and west. I have flurries in the area this afternoon for the lakeshore counties. You will see more of a light snow situation farther inland. I expect one inch or less in the Akron-Canton area by this evening. This little guy will move east tonight. A mostly cloudy sky the rest of the night. We will dip to around 30 degrees overnight.