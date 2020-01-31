Ohio giving away up to $3M to child care centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state of Ohio announced child care facilities across the state are eligible for free money by becoming members of the Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) program, or upping their star rating in the program.
Any Ohio licensed child care center that receives any state funding is facing a July 2020 deadline to become a member of the program, so to make sure it gets done the state is handing out $3 million in incentives.
The offer is being made by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education.
"All Ohio children, regardless of their income, deserve the best possible start in life,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “Step Up To Quality ratings let parents know that these programs are staffed by qualified educators, use a curriculum to promote learning and development, and go above and beyond to help prepare children for kindergarten.”
For applying and being accepted to the program child care centers will earn $4,000, and family child care providers will earn $2,000.
SUTQ is the quality rating system used by the state for all child care centers, with ratings of one to five stars.
Also eligible for the incentive is any current one or two star program that applies and increases its star rating to a three, four or five.
“Participating in the program is not difficult. In many cases, child care providers are already fulfilling the requirements, they just need to complete some simple paperwork so that they can be acknowledged for their good work,” according to Angela Terez, ODJFS spokesperson.
As a member of Step Up to Quality, there are additional inspections done to make sure child care centers continue to be compliant with educational requirements.
“During their first year, all licensed programs are inspected two to three times,” Terez said. “After that, they are inspected at least once annually and any time we receive a complaint. There are also additional inspections to verify that Step Up To Quality requirements are being met. The inspection schedule depends on the star rating achieved. 1- and 2-star rated programs receive visits each year, 3-star programs every two years, and 4- and 5-star programs every 3 years.”
Parents can locate child care centers near them, as well as find star ratings, at the ODJFS website.
The deadline to be eligible for the incentive is Feb. 29, 2020.
