Ohio giving away up to $3M to child care centers

“During their first year, all licensed programs are inspected two to three times,” Terez said. “After that, they are inspected at least once annually and any time we receive a complaint. There are also additional inspections to verify that Step Up To Quality requirements are being met. The inspection schedule depends on the star rating achieved. 1- and 2-star rated programs receive visits each year, 3-star programs every two years, and 4- and 5-star programs every 3 years.”