The sun will set in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 for the first time since November

The sun will set in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 for the first time since November
Gulls swirl around the Cleveland harbor light at sunset Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (Source: Mark Duncan)
By Samantha Roberts | January 31, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 12:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Persistent cloud cover and (seemingly) constant darkness have made January seem like a very long month in Northeast Ohio.

The last time we had a 6 p.m. sunset was way back on Nov. 2. The sun set that day at 6:20 p.m.

The clocks were changed on Nov. 3 for daylight saving time.

That made the sunset time on Nov. 3 5:19 p.m.

As we round out the month of January and welcome February with opens arms, we can begin to look forward to later sunsets and, hopefully, a little more sunshine, as well.

[ Cleveland in January: 22 cloudy days, 9 partly cloudy ]

Over the weekend of Feb. 15-16, the sun will begin to set in the 6 p.m. hour.

Won't that be nice?

The sunrise is already starting to take place a little earlier in the day.

Remember, February 2020 has 29 days (leap day).

On Feb. 29 the sun will rise at 7:03 a.m. and will set at 6:16 p.m.

After that, we have the time change to look forward to once again.

We will move our clocks forward by one hour on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.