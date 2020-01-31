The sun will set in Cleveland at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 for the first time since November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Persistent cloud cover and (seemingly) constant darkness have made January seem like a very long month in Northeast Ohio.
The last time we had a 6 p.m. sunset was way back on Nov. 2. The sun set that day at 6:20 p.m.
The clocks were changed on Nov. 3 for daylight saving time.
That made the sunset time on Nov. 3 5:19 p.m.
As we round out the month of January and welcome February with opens arms, we can begin to look forward to later sunsets and, hopefully, a little more sunshine, as well.
Over the weekend of Feb. 15-16, the sun will begin to set in the 6 p.m. hour.
Won't that be nice?
The sunrise is already starting to take place a little earlier in the day.
Remember, February 2020 has 29 days (leap day).
On Feb. 29 the sun will rise at 7:03 a.m. and will set at 6:16 p.m.
After that, we have the time change to look forward to once again.
We will move our clocks forward by one hour on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m.
