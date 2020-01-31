Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry pushed by Cleveland Cavaliers’ fan during game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Toronto Raptors Thursday, Jan. 30, but Raptors guard Kyle Lowry still left with a sour taste in his mouth.
Late in the fourth quarter, Lowry was pushed by a fan after diving out of bounds to save a loose ball.
Following the shove, Lowry glared back at the fan, and had a few choice words after the game.
Lowry told ESPN reporters, “I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game.”
