Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry pushed by Cleveland Cavaliers’ fan during game
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) (Source: Andy Clayton-King)
By Randy Buffington | January 31, 2020 at 9:08 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 9:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Toronto Raptors Thursday, Jan. 30, but Raptors guard Kyle Lowry still left with a sour taste in his mouth.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lowry was pushed by a fan after diving out of bounds to save a loose ball.

Following the shove, Lowry glared back at the fan, and had a few choice words after the game.

Lowry told ESPN reporters, “I got pushed, and that’s the second time it’s happened to me,” Lowry said. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay any hands on you and shouldn’t be a part of our game.”

