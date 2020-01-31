US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency

(AP) - The U.S. has advised against all travel to China after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.
The number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.
The State Department’s travel advisory told Americans currently in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel "in light of the novel coronavirus.”
Germany's foreign ministry is urging citizens to postpone non-essential travel to China and explicitly discouraging any travel to Hubei province, the epicenter of an outbreak of a novel coronavirus.
Officials say Berlin plans to send a military jet to pick up dozens of Germans from the city of Wuhan on Saturday. They will be flown to Frankfurt and kept in quarantine for 14 days.
So far, Germany has confirmed five cases of 2019-nCoV, as the new virus that originated in central China is officially called. All five cases involve employees of German auto parts supplier Webasto who came into contact with a visiting employee from Wuhan.
An association of Ethiopian students says in a statement released Friday that students are demanding “to be repatriated back to Ethiopia as quickly as possible.”
The estimated 300 Ethiopian students in Wuhan have submitted the request to embassy representatives, who are communicating with Chinese officials about a growing concern over food shortages.
The statement says that the stranded students are “shocked” by the outbreak but “luckily no Ethiopian has so far been affected.”
Students from Kenya, Cameroon and elsewhere have expressed similar worries as richer nations begin evacuating some of their citizens.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry is also urging its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.
Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan. Officials in China and around the world are trying to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Pakistani authorities say that they are halting all flights to and from China with immediate effect in light of the outbreak of a new virus.
The government Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar says that “under this decision all flight to and from China will remain suspended until February 2.”
He says this affects 22 weekly flights, including two Pakistan International Airlines flights.
The move panicked relatives of Pakistanis stranded in China a day after top Pakistani health official Zafar Mirza said that Islamabad had no immediate plan to evacuate any of some 30,000 nationals living in China.
Mirza says four Pakistani students in China have been diagnosed with the new virus and their conditions are listed as stable. About 500 Pakistani students were in Wuhan — the site of the outbreak — at the time it surfaced. Mirza said although the virus has killed 170 people in China, authorities in Beijing have done a good job of containing it by taking swift measures.
South Korea has reported four more cases of a new virus, including human-to-human transmissions, bringing its number of infections to 11.
South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the new cases included three people who had contacted the country’s fifth and sixth patients. Another case involves a 62-year-old woman who returned from a visit to the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Qingdao on Jan. 23. Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.
The agency earlier Friday reported a 28-year-old man as the seventh case. He returned home on the same flight with the 62-year-old woman.
China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities.
Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry says it will send charter flights to bring home residents of worst-hit Hubei province from overseas.
Kenya Airways says it has suspended flights to China starting Friday until further notice.
It is the first word of any airline in sub-Saharan Africa suspending flights, and it comes hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a global health emergency. It cited concern for potential spread in countries with weaker surveillance and disease control.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.
A U.S. citizen evacuated from China because of a deadly viral outbreak says he’s taking special precautions while staying at a California airbase.
Jarred Evans is one of nearly 200 Americans who were flown out of the city of Wuhan because of the coronavirus. Evans says he’s wearing a mask and medical gloves at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles until tests determine that nobody contracted the virus.
Evans, who played football in a Chinese pro league, says he holed up in his Wuhan apartment for more than a week until he was flown back to the U.S.
As global anxiety about a new virus rises, Chinese authorities are striving to keep 50 million people in cities at the center of the outbreak both isolated and fed in the biggest anti-disease effort ever attempted.
Few governments could attempt such drastic restrictions on a population bigger than South Korea’s or Australia’s.
They are made possible by the ruling Communist Party’s extensive controls on society and experience combating the 2002-03 SARS epidemic. But the government has released no details of how it is enforcing travel curbs on smaller roads and villages on the outskirts of the vast locked-down area.
Shares are mostly lower in Asia after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread from China to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.
Benchmarks rose in Japan and Taiwan on Friday but fell in India, Singapore and South Korea. Chinese markets were still closed.
A monthly survey of manufacturers in China showed factory activity weakened but the data did not reflect the latest developments in the virus outbreak.
A late wave of buying left major U.S. stock indexes with modest gains on Wall Street after they spent most of the day in the red. Technology companies and banks fared best.
