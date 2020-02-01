Airport ride share drivers share their concerns about coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Uber drivers are worried about coming in contact with someone carrying coronavirus. When passengers leave the airport the first thing they do is hop in a cab, Lyft, or Uber.
Miguel Maldonado has been a rideshare driver for six months. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is one of his busiest places for picking up and dropping off riders. After hearing about the coronavirus outbreak, he’s taking extra precaution.
“Just trying to stay as clean as possible since you are dealing with customers and I’m providing them with hand sanitizer,” he said. Maldonado added that to make sure he is safe he will stay as clean as possible.
Driver David Vascek has the same concerns. His fear is that there’s really no way of knowing where his customers have been before they get into his car.
“I don’t know because I can’t discriminate against passengers once I pick them up,” he said. Vascek added that there really isn’t much information out there. “You can pick it up before you have symptoms,” he said.
The coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries around the world.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.