Akron Police arrest 23-year-old man, 2 juveniles after seizing drugs and guns

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on multiple charges Thursday morning, and the two juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility, Akron Police said.
The three were arrested after two firearms were recovered at the scene during the search.
The Akron Police Department and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Sylvan Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
23-year-old Markel Harris is charged with trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability and drug abuse. Harris was taken to the Summit County Jail.
The 17-year-old male was charged with having weapons under disability and fugitive from justice.
The 16-year-old male was charged with having weapons while under disability under indictment, trafficking marijuana and Methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.