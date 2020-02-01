Boyfriend detained after 17-year-old Shaker Heights girl shot in abdomen

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old female was shot in the abdomen late Friday night and was taken and treated at the hospital, and now has been released, Shaker Heights Police said.
The police responded to the scene at 10:31 Friday night in the 16000 block of Van Aken Boulevard.
The 17-year-old female sustained non-life threatening wounds.
The female’s boyfriend, who is also 17-years-old, is being detained as the investigation is ongoing, police said.
