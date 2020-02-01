Cleveland’s Historic Glenville community gets new business incubator and residential complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A big grand opening in the Cleveland Glenville neighborhood.
Mayor Frank Jackson cut the ribbon on the GlenVillage retail incubator program.
The new space helps seven local entrepreneurs launch businesses ranging from a coffee shop to multiple restaurants, local boutiques, even a barbershop and it even has more than 60 apartments on its upper floors.
The incubator is part of the Mayor’s $65-million neighborhood transformation initiative.
Laughter and cheers broke out once the grand opening ceremony was complete.
With the ribbon-cutting over it was time to hear about this retail and residential incubator, part of Mayor Jackson 65-million dollar Neighborhood Transformation.
Mayor Jackson said this new development by the city and its partners prove previously underserved parts of the city are worth this kind of investment.
“It’s the beginning of an initiative that really looks at how do we have equitable investments to created a market in areas where the private market just won’t invest and just won’t develop," Jackson said.
The Historic Glenville community gets an economic shot in the arms with the new GlenVillage at 1400 East 105th Street. The crowd moved inside to tour the facility that houses businesses downstairs including the Premiere Barber Lounge.
Antonio Stewart is the owner of the Premiere Barber Lounge. It’s his third location in Greater Cleveland.
“Being down here is pretty cool to see all these diverse businesses on top of that everyone is a minority and are able to come over here and make a big impact on the community that most people didn’t pay any attention too.”
From the Cleveland Cold Coffee shop to the La Mocha Boutique and other small retail spaces... the place should be buzzing.
Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Yvonne Conwell said they listened to what the people told them to do.
“People have told us what they want," Conwell said. "They want sit down restaurants. They want to be able to buy some things, get their hair done. They don’t want to have to take the bus or car.”
“You got like the hotel setup, the double vanity, the his and hers setup. It’s real cool and it’s outside the bathroom if one person is in the shower you don’t disturb the other person.”
Upstairs there are 63-market rate apartments with 55-percent set aside to help make some of the units more affordable, including a couple of section-8 apartments.
“The rent here for a one bedroom is approximately 1,050 to 1,060 dollars a month,” Conwell said. "Two bedrooms go from 1,250 to about 15-hundred. This is anyplace between 750-800 dollars per month less the Anovo and a thousand a month less than One University Circle.
“It’s beautiful to see. This beautiful for the area. We need this. It’s long long overdue. We need this mental, spiritual and financial uplift for Glenville area.”
GlenVillage is expected to give a much economic boost to the re-surging east side community
