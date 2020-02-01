Clevinger blasts Astros for cheating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger took aim at the Houston Astros again on Friday night, speaking to reporters during a media session to promote the team’s annual Tribe Fest on Saturday.
Clevinger has been outspoken since MLB sanctioned the Astros for using video equipment to steal pitching signs during their 2017 World Series championship run.
The Astros swept the Indians in the Division Series in 2018, after which both Trevor Bauer said the Indians were suspicious of foul play.
Friday night, Clevinger didn’t hold back.
“Bauer was kind of the mean guy to MLB, and they didn’t want to look at hippy conspiracists, but you know, this was going on," Clevinger said. “And finally it came out, I don’t know, it was a reiteration of how cocky they were, how they treated other guys around the league, for that to be going on, it struck a chord with me.”
Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by Major League Baseball, before being fired by the Astros.
The organization was also fined $5 million, a penalty that Clevinger laughed off as miniscule.
