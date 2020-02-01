Coyote spotted near Bay Village, residents urged to be aware

The Bay Village Police Department is warning people to take precautions after a coyote was spotted at the Huntington Reservation. (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | January 31, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 7:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village Police Department is advising residents to be cautious after a coyote was sighted in and around the Huntington Reservation.

In a social media post Bay Village warns residents to keep their dogs on leashes.

Posted by Bay Village Police Department on Friday, January 31, 2020

While coyotes are not native to Ohio they have been seen frequently in the area.

The Bay Village Police Department urges people to make themselves aware of the presence of coyotes and take necessary precautions.

News 19 reported on Jan. 29 that Parma, Parma Heights, Seven Hills, Brunswick, West Park, almost any place close to a wooded area, are seeing an increase in coyotes.

The Safety Director for the City of Parma said there’s not been a report of a coyote or coyotes attacking a dog in a decade but, when people call about coyotes, he sends them information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that urges them not to feed the coyotes, to keep their trash covered, and to watch small pets. And, despite the recent proliferation of the coyotes, no one seems alarmed.

