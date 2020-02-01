Former Lyndhurst daycare worker arrested

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) -A former daycare worker was arrested after a mother said her 18-month-old came home with injuries. The mom filed a lawsuit on her son’s behalf.
The Cleveland Heights mom said her son came home from daycare with a chipped baby tooth and a bruise on his head.
Michelle Brown turned herself into the Lyndhurst Police Department after a warrant was filed for her arrest.
“We received a report from the child’s mom her child came home with a bruise on his head and a chipped tooth and she brought that to the attention of the daycare center an came and filed a police report,” said Lieutenant Norm Alexander.
He said Brown turned herself in Thursday night then posted bond. Police are investigating what happened at the daycare.
“They did find a video,” Lieutenant Alexander said. "It showed the little boy was treated a little rough.”
He added it’s the first incident he’s heard of happening at Little Stars Daycare.
