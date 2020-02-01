Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger is still aiming at the Houston Astros. The Cleveland Indians pitcher remains outspoken about the sign-stealing scandal in Houston that rocked Major League Baseball. Clevinger said he's not sure how he'll react when he faces the Astros going forward but “it will be fun.” He and former teammate Trevor Bauer always had suspicions the Astros were cheating and they felt somewhat vindicated when the allegations became reality. Clevinger was always confident the Astros would be be exposed. Indians manager Terry Francona doesn't think the Astros were doing anything illegal when they beat Cleveland in the 2018 AL playoffs.
UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield promised to block out all the noise next season and stay quieter. Appearing at the Super Bowl, Mayfield said he put his foot in his mouth a lot last year when he and the Browns struggled to a 6-10 record. Mayfield met Friday with one of his toughest critics, former NFL coach and current TV analyst Rex Ryan. Mayfield acknowledge he paid too much attention to Ryan and other detractors and said he needs to be a bigger man going forward. Mayfield's statistics took a significant drop after a strong rookie season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have hired Callie Brownson as new coach Kevin Stefanski's chief of staff. Brownson worked as a coaching intern with Buffalo and she's the first to have this position in Cleveland. Her role will be similar to what Stefanski did when starting in the NFL under coach Brad Childress in 2006 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns also officially announced the hiring of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan as their new offensive line coach. Stefanski's staff is still taking shape and the team is expected to confirm more hirings over the next few days.
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Juszczyk is a versatile fullback for the San Francisco 49ers who blocks, catches passes and carries the ball in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Juszczyk is thriving at a position that at least one-third of NFL teams don't even have on their roster anymore because it has been phased out. Shanahan values the fullback position and Juszczyk considers himself a poster boy as a player who can thrive at the spot and help an offense succeed. The former Harvard tight end has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons while establishing himself as the game's top fullback.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has announced that assistant women's basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence from the team and will be replaced by former assistant Jamelle Elliott. The school says Lister, who is in her second year as an assistant coach, is on leave for personal reasons. The 27-year-old former Vanderbilt star has been missing from the bench since UConn lost to Baylor on Jan. 9. Elliott is an associate athletic director at UConn and was a member of Geno Auriemma's staff from 1998-2009. She played on UConn's first national championship team in 1995.
MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami acquired longtime Columbus captain Wil Trapp from the Crew for $100,000 and an international roster spot. Columbus could receive up to an additional $200,000 if other undisclosed conditions are met. Trapp, a 27-year-old midfielder, captained the Crew for the first time in 2014 and had been permanent captain for the past three seasons. He appeared in just over 200 games with the Crew over seven seasons and has made 20 appearances with the U.S. men’s national team.