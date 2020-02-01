Lindor talks about future

The Indians, while never signing a player to one of the largest deals in baseball history, are usually successful at getting players to sign contracts a year or two into their career that buy up their arbitration years and one, sometimes two, years of free agency. They were never able to get Lindor to do that early in his career. That suggests he has known for a long time the type of contract he would be able to receive and wanted to get to it as quickly as possible. The way to do that is not sign anything that buys out a year of free agency, in his case, any contract that covers 2022.