Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking today’s rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today starts with mainly grey skies before we risk the prospect of light, late-day rain or snow. Highs will approach 40.
Tonight some scattered light snow amounting to an inch or less will end by daybreak as lows retreat into the lower 30s.
Sunday’s mainly cloudy, morning skies (suggesting that the marmot is not likely to see his shadow) will give way to glimpses of the sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday night will feature variable skies and milder lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday’s partly sunny skies will afford the mercury an opportunity to climb into the low to mid-50s.
The threat of both rain and snow returns from Tuesday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.