OSHP: Troopers investigating crash that killed 2 in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A single-car crash killed two people during the early morning of Saturday and it is now under investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said the crash happened on Mechanicsburg Road (CR 22), which is north of Varns Road (TR222) in Wayne Township.
The troopers responded to the scene at 1:38 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities said a 38-year-old man from Wooster was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Mechanicsburg Road. He had a 39-year-old woman from Wooster in the front passenger seat.
The 38-year-old man drove across the centerline into the northbound lane of Mechanicsburg Road, and overcorrected and drove off the west side of the roadway, authorities said.
The jeep struck a guardrail and went airborne and hit an embankment and overturning.
Authorities said both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seat belts during the time of the crash, and were ejected from the Jeep. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Wayne County Coroner Office, Wooster Fire Department, Wooster City Police Department, OSHP Reconstruction Unit and troopers from the Wooster Patrol Post were on the scene.
This is the third fatal traffic crash in Wayne County in 2020, authorities said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.