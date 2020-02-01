OSHP: A 24-year-old woman killed in accident in Concord Township Friday night who failed to yield onto interstate

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in an accident on State Route 44 at I-90 Friday night who failed to yield while making a left turn onto I-90 in Concord Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The authorities responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m. on January 31.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was traveling south on State Route 44 in her 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.
She was struck in the side by a 29-year-old man who was driving a 2209 Dodge Ram.
Authorities said the woman was taken to the Tri-Point ER for her injuries.
The 29-year-old man did not suffer any injuries in the accident.
The 24-year-old woman was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, authorities said.
Authorities said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Emergency personnel from Concord Township Fire Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, along with troopers, responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
