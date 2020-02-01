Ravenna Police: Teen dead in overnight shooting

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old male was shot and killed overnight after Ravenna Police said a caller stated a male had accidentally shot himself in the chest.
At around 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning, the police responded to a call for a shooting at the 700 block of Woodgate Blvd. A caller stated a male had accidentally shot himself in the chest.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim and a witness were located at the entrance to an apartment.
EMS treated and took the 17-year-old male to UH Portage Medical Center, and shortly after they arrived, he passed away.
Police said during the early stages of the investigation, they indicate more than one other person may have been at the scene and fled prior to police and EMS when they arrived at the scene.
No information will be released at this time, as they will notify the next of kin, police said.
If there is anyone with additional information about this incident, please contact The City of Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 296-6486.
