2 RTA operators off duty as crash remains investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two RTA light rail vehicles made contact near the intersection of the Blue/Green Line at the Shaker Square junction, just east of Shaker Square Rapid Station, and both operators were taken to the hospital, and they were released, the RTA said.
The incident happened at 12:05 a.m. on January 26.
One Blue Line train proceeded eastbound along the Green Line, making contact with a second Blue Line train that was headed west from Warrensville and Van Aken.
The RTA said no passengers were injured.
Rail service on the Blue and Green Line was suspended and replaced with buses for approximately one hour after the accident.
With the start of service, at 3:37 a.m., buses replaced trains until both Blue and Green Line service was restored at 6:30 a.m.
Prior to resuming service, RTA’s staff inspected the track, signaling systems and verified both as safe for operations.
RTA said the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and both rail operators remain off duty, pending further review of the incident.
